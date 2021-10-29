Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially re-elected President of Uzbekistan

The current leader of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, won the presidential elections with 80.12% of the vote after counting all the ballots, Chairman of CEC Zayniddin Nizamhodjaev said.

"The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan decided to consider Mirziyoyev Shavkat Miromonovich elected to the post of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, after counting all the ballots, he won 80.12% of the votes," RIA Novosti quoted Nizamhodjaev.

Let us remind you that the presidential elections in Uzbekistan took place on October 24.

Deputy Chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats Andrei Baklanov noted in an interview with "Vestnik Kavkaza" correspondent that Uzbekistan is an important country for Russia. “This is a very large country, where half of the population of the entire Central Asian region lives - almost 35 million out of 70 million. It is a kind of litmus test for all processes that take place on the southern Russian borders among the former republics of the USSR. Russia would very much like to continue the positive processes that have taken place in Uzbekistan in recent years, already under Mirziyoyev," he said first of all.

“In the first place, I would put the strengthening of internal political stability and building correct relations along the lines of religious organizations. It seems to me that preserving the secular character of the state is a key issue. Instead of flirting with religion, characteristic of many leaders of the states of the East, under Mirziyoyev a purposeful policy was carried out to develop religious organizations on a healthy basis and to fight all kinds of radicals and adventurers. For Uzbekistan, this is important, because in due course a lot of things were missed and quite powerful associations have emerged both inside the country and abroad, aiming to overthrow the current government, "Andrei Baklanov noted.

“Russia is also interested in our allies to develop successfully economically. Uzbekistan shows a good example of sustainable development. Even when there were difficulties associated with the pandemic, it remained among those states in which there was no significant economic decline, on the contrary, they kept the bar economic development, "the diplomat said.

"Common approaches to the situation in Afghanistan and a number of other critical international and regional conflicts are also significant for Russian-Uzbek cooperation. Now relations between Russia and Uzbekistan are developing normally, periods of cooling have been successfully overcome, largely due to the personal position of Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Moscow is also in a positive mood. Constructive interaction between Russia and Uzbekistan will have significance that goes far beyond the bilateral format, since it is significant in general for the development trend of countries located to the south and southeast of our country, "concluded Andrey Baklanov.