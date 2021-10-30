Cormier names his favorite Russian fighter

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier names his favourite Russian fighters.

"Of course, Khabib Nurmagomedov. I love Khabib. So there are no options. You shouldn't expect me to call someone else. This is definitely Khabib. He's cool," Sport-Express quotes Cormier as saying.

In his opinion, Khabib is the greatest fighter of all time. "He would continue to beat everyone and could do it as often as he wanted. That's how cool he is," the American fighter added.