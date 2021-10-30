COVID-19 claims 10,000 lives in Georgia

In Georgia, over the entire time of the pandemic, 10,003 people died from the coronavirus, the governmental website Stopcov.ge reports.

Over the past day, 4,610 cases of COVID-19 infection were identified in the republic. 2,624 people recovered, 42 patients died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 715,865 cases of coronavirus infection registered in Georgia, 655,129 local residents recovered. To date, 1,974,521 Georgians were vaccinated.