Woman, child injured after being hit by car in Pyatigorsk

A woman with a child who was crossing one of the streets in Pyatigorsk was hit by a car, the traffic police department for the Stavropol Territory informs.

The accident happened yesterday on Georgievskaya Street. The car driver going towards Kalinin Avenue hit a 37-year-old local resident and her 6-year-old child at an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The victims were taken to the city hospital, where they were provided with all the necessary assistance.