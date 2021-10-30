Dagestan schools receive over 110 buses

The ceremony of handing over school buses to representatives of educational organizations was held at the central square of Makhachkala, the website of the Ministry of Education of Dagestan informs.

In total, in the framework of the order of the government of the Russian Federation, the republican schools received 116 units of school transport, they were purchased at the expense of the federal budget.

The chair of the Dagestan People's Assembly Committee on Education and Science, Elena Pavlyuchenko, said that the new buses are a wonderful gift not only for students but also for parents and schools.