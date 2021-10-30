Special forces units arrive to Saakashvili's prison

A special forces unit and an ambulance arrived at prison No. 12 in Rustavi, where the former President of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, is currently held.

"A bus with special forces unit and an ambulance team have entered the territory. It is not yet known what is happening in the prison," the Pirveli TV company reports.

Mikhail Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on October 1. On the same day, he went on a hunger strike. Commenting on his detention, the ex-head of state noted that he does admit the charges brought against him and considers himself a political prisoner.