Russia breaks another COVID-19 record

In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 40,251 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were registered, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection informs.

This is a new high since the start of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Russia is 8,472,797. 7,331,424 residents of the country recovered, 237,380 people died. Over the past 24 hours, 28,909 people were discharged from hospitals, 1,160 died.

Most of the new infections were recorded in Moscow - 7,267, St. Petersburg - 3,578, Moscow region - 2,680, Samara region - 1,405, Nizhny Novgorod region - 815, Voronezh region - 787, Sverdlovsk region - 708, Crimea - 701, Perm region - 688, Krasnoyarsk Territory - 680. 3,326 (8.3%) cases are asymptomatic.