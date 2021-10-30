Second round of local elections kicks off in Georgia

On Saturday, October 30, the second round of elections to local self-government bodies began in Georgia. Polling stations across the country opened at 08:00 (07:00 Moscow time). Voting will last until 20:00 (19:00 Moscow time).

There are 2,088,722 people in the electoral roll. Residents of the republic will elect mayors in 20 towns and regions, including in five large cities - Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti, Rustavi and Tbilisi. In addition, deputies to local assemblies will be elected in 24 majoritarian constituencies.

For the second round, 1,830 polling stations were opened, including 6 polling stations in prisons and 29 special precincts, which were created for voting by patients of covid-centres, quarantine and self-isolation zones.

The elections will be considered valid on any voter turnout.