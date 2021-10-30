Russian Investigative Committee to deal with accident involving 9 children in Ingushetia

The police handed over to the investigation department of the Russian IC in Ingushetia a criminal case initiated on the fact of an accident in Nazran, resulted in death of a woman and a baby, the press service of the Russian IC informs.

On October 29, a 34-year-old driver of a VAZ-2115 car drove into the oncoming lane on the Kavkaz federal highway and collided with a KamAZ. His 36-year-old wife and newborn baby died as a result of the collusion.

The driver himself and his 8 minor children received injuries, abrasions and bruises. They were provided with necessary medical assistance.