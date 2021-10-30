Russia's budget to be in surplus current year, Putins says

In 2021, the Russian budget will be in surplus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an online speech at the G20 summit in Rome.

"In Russia, in 2020, against the backdrop of large-scale measures to support the population, small and medium-sized businesses, and the health care system, the budget deficit increased to 4% of GDP, which allowed us, among other things, to restore the labor market, and this year, we have normalized our macroeconomic policy, so that the budget will be in surplus, " the Russian leader said.