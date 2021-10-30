Saakashvili's mom thanks Zelensky

Giuli Alasania, the mother of the former president of Georgia and head of the Executive Committee of Ukraine's Reforms, Mikhail Saakashvili, thanked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for supporting her son.

“I want to say“ thank you for providing my son with an opportunity to return to Ukraine, which he loves so much,” Alasania said in an interview with the editor-in-chief of the GORDON media site Alesya Batsman.

She said Zelensky is helping her son a lot. ”I am so grateful to him for that," the politician's mother added.