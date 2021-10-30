Crimea sets new daily COVID-19 anti-record

A record 701 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were registered in Crimea over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health of the Republic informs.

Prior to this, the maximum daily number of infections was registered on October 28 - 693. The first daily anti-record of 421 cases was registered on October 2.

According to the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus infection, 96,059 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Crimea. 8 2,787 residents of the republic recovered, 2,978 died.