Georgian Dream suspects Saakashvili to feign poor health

The chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze said that the currently starving president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, intends to feign the deterioration of his health.

"We have information that today, when elections are held, he is going to pretend that he feels bad in order to evoke emotions from his supporters. But his simulation is doomed to failure, no matter how Saakashvili tries today, it will not be successful," Sputnik-Georgia quotes the chairman of the party as saying.