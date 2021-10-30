Ministry of Health praises efficiency of anti-COVID measures

The Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko said that the growth rates of the COVID-19 infections decreased in the regions where severe restrictive measures were introduced.

"We have already seen that in those regions, where restrictive measures have been introduced, including QR-codes, the number of cases has decreased. This is a good result," RIA Novosti quotes the head of the Ministry of Health as saying.

He stressed that today it is definitely necessary to prevent the spread of the infection.