Ministry of Health praises efficiency of anti-COVID measures
The Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko said that the growth rates of the COVID-19 infections decreased in the regions where severe restrictive measures were introduced.
"We have already seen that in those regions, where restrictive measures have been introduced, including QR-codes, the number of cases has decreased. This is a good result," RIA Novosti quotes the head of the Ministry of Health as saying.
He stressed that today it is definitely necessary to prevent the spread of the infection.
