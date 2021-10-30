Azerbaijani coach elected to FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Athletes’ Commission

Azerbaijani coach in rhythmic gymnastics Siyana Vasileva was elected to the Athletes' Commission of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The relevant information was published on the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) official website.

The elections were held in Kitakyushu (Japan) in the framework of the 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. Siyana Vasileva, the current coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, a three-time winner of the European Championship, as well as the winner and medalist of many international tournaments, was one of the nominees.