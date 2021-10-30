European consumers' requests fully implemented, Gazprom says

Gazprom fully satisfies the applications of European consumers for gas supplies, the information policy department of the company replied to the reports of a halt in the Yamal-Europe pipeline’s work.

"Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depend on the actual needs of buyers," TASS cites the message of the department.

According to the data of the European gas transmission operator Gascade, the volumes of gas pumped to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply this morning, then stopped, and then the reverse gas flow started.