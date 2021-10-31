Russian, French Foreign Ministers discussed Ukraine and JCPOA

On Saturday, October 30, within the framework of the G20 summit in Rome, a meeting of Russian and French Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, took place. The relevant information was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website following the ministerial meeting.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current situation in southeastern Ukraine, Libya, Mali, as well as international efforts to restart the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal.