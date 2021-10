The Armenian police revealed the name of the Russian border guard who died on October 29 in a car accident. According to the ministry, 23-year-old KamAZ driver Lev Sakolnik died after a truck fell into the gorge. His 28-year-old passenger was hospitalized with injuries.

A military vehicle of the Russian FSB border troops crashed into the gorge from a height of 150 meters on the Yerevan-Meghri highway.