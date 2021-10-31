Museums and theaters of Kabardino-Balkaria to work distantly
Residents of Kabardino-Balkaria will have an opportunity to watch performances online and visit virtual exhibitions during non-working days, the press service of the republic's culture ministry reports.
”We provide a unique opportunity for residents to watch online performances with family. The broadcasts will be held on the republic's theatres’ Instagram pages, their recordings will be available on YouTube channels," the message reads.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TelegramSubscribe