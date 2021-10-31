Dagestani resident convicted for extremism incitement

The Buinaksk District Court sentenced a resident of the village of Verkhneye Kazanishche to two years conditionally for extremism incitement, the press service of the FSB republican department reports.

The man was sharing videos calling for extremism. At the hearing, he admitted his guilt.

The criminal was found guilty under part 2 of Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Public calls to carry out extremist activities") and sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years in prison. He was also banned from doing work related to the administration of sites for a year.