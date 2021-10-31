Russia updates COVID-19 anti-record

Over the past 24 hours, 40,900 cases of the COVID-19 infections were registered in Russia, 1,158 patients died, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre informs.

"Over the past 24 hours 40,993 new cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 3,622 (8.8%) asymptomatic patients,” the centre informs.

Most of all new cases registered in Moscow - 7,603, in St. Petersburg - 3,597, in the Moscow region - 2,737. In Crimea, there are 712 new cases (the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic), in the Stavropol Territory - 445, in the Krasnodar Territory - 279, in Dagestan - 160, in Kabardino-Balkaria - 128, in Chechnya - 118, in North Ossetia - 101, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 85, in Ingushetia - 81, in Adygea - 78.