Uzbekistan named top military power among Central Asian countries

According to 2021 Global Firepower Index, the Uzbek army ranks 51st in the world.

The military power of Uzbekistan is presented by 70,000 military personnel, 194 units of air equipment, including 60 fighters and 33 attack helicopters, 420 tanks, 98 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,200 armored vehicles, 60 artillery pieces.

In 2021, the army of Uzbekistan is comparable to the military power of Belarus, Portugal and Morocco.