Stavropol Territory denies rumours on second payment for schoolchildren
The branch of the Russian Pension Fund in the Stavropol Territory denied rumors that the payment for schoolchildren in the amount of 10,000 rubles can be received again in case of submission of an application by October 31.
The news of second payments spread through instant messengers and social networks.
The Fund stressed that the "presidential" payment was a lump sum and those who have not received it yet can still apply before November 1.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TumblrSubscribe