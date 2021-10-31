Erdogan-Biden summit kicks off in Rome

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with American leader Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Anadolu Agency reports.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Mevlut Cavusoglu, is also participating in the negotiations. The meeting is held in a closed format.

Earlier, the Turkish presidential administration reported that the heads of state would discuss Ankara's participation in the F-35 aircraft development program.