Erdogan completes meeting with Biden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Anadolu Agency reports.

The talks between the heads of state were held in a closed format and lasted about 70 minutes. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attended the meeting.

The presidents of Turkey and the United States last met face-to-face on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels in June.