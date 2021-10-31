The Washington Post readers commented on the magazine's article about the ”increase in Russian troops on the border with Ukraine."

Thus, the user Palika writes that Ukraine is a corrupt, unstable state that has nothing. According to him, Russia does not need it.

"Let the West deal with Europe's eternal beggar on its own," he adds.

Columnist Andrew Clifford believes that "Russia is being unfairly portrayed as an aggressor when, in fact, Ukraine is the catalyst for another round of tensions."

The readers also point out that the Ukrainian government is illegal and ”came to power as a result of a coup, no matter how many countries recognized it under the West’s preassure.”