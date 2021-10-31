G20 leaders agree to facilitate access to vaccines

G-20 leaders have pledged to scale up vaccine supplies and improve access to them. They called on the private sector to help with this. The G20 adopted a corresponding communiqué. Leaders of 20 countries will take steps to increase supplies of coronavirus vaccines and medicines to developing countries and remove restrictions.

The G20 will also strengthen measures to prevent biodiversity loss by 2030.

"We commit to accelerate actions to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and call on the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to adopt an ambitious, balanced, practical, effective, sustainable and transformative post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15 in Kunming," in the communique.

Let us remind you, the G20 summit is taking place in Rome on October 30-31.