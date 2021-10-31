Çavuşoğlu asked Ukraine not to link Turkey to the use of "bayraktars" in Donbass

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu called on his Ukrainian colleagues not to associate Bayraktar drones with Ankara. Answering the question of the correspondent of the TV channel "Russia 1" Pavel Zarubin in the TV program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" the diplomat said:

"In our fight against terrorism in different countries, we have come across different weapons produced in different countries, including Russia, but we have never blamed Russia for this. Ukraine should also stop using the name of our country."

Currently, Çavuşoğlu is in Rome, where he takes part in the summit of the G20 countries.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Turkish minister said that "when a country buys any defensive weapons from us or from any other country, it is no longer Turkish, Russian or Ukrainian."

"That is, as soon as they bought weapons from us, it stopped being Turkish. Although it was produced in Turkey, now it belongs to Ukraine," the minister said, adding that "Turkey has nothing to be blamed for in this situation."

Let us remind you that earlier on October 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that for the first time they used the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs purchased from Turkey in 2019 in Donbass. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the drones were allegedly used in an attack on artillery positions near the village of Granitnoye, from where Ukrainian positions were fired.

The Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the news about the use of the UAV, noted that such actions of Ukraine lead to the destabilization of the situation in Donbass. The next day, October 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow was "rechecking" information about the operation of Bayraktar TB2 drones, and there were no casualties during the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Granitnoye.