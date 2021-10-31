Biden and Erdogan discuss Transcaucasia

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, US and Turkish Presidents Joseph Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed diplomatic measures in the Transcaucasus, the political process in Syria, elections in Libya and humanitarian aid to Afghans.

"The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, delivery of humanitarian aid to the Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting between Biden and Erdogan took place on October 30 in Rome on the G20 margins behind closed doors. Before that, they met in person in June at the NATO summit in Brussels.

According to Erdogan, the key topic of the talks between the two leaders was supposed to be the discussion of the development of the fifth generation F-35 aircraft.