"Unilateral approaches are not in demand": Lavrov summed up the summit of the G20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the main conclusion of the G20 summit is that attempts to promote unilateral approaches have not been effective. Collective action is required, including the fight against COVID-19.

"The main conclusion that can be drawn from this summit, and the work of not only the leaders, but also the experts who agreed on a detailed multi-page declaration, is that attempts to promote unilateral approaches have turned out to be unclaimed," Lavrov said at a briefing on the results of the G20.

Most of the summit participants were in favor of the G20 setting an example in the search for joint solutions that "will ensure a balance of interests - in the field of combating coronavirus infection, in the struggle to maintain a comfortable climate for living, and in the field of energy security."