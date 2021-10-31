A bus with Russian tourists overturned in Turkey

In the Turkish city of Antalya as a result of an accident, 9 tourists from Russia were injured.

"On Sunday, within the boundaries of the Serik settlement (Antalya province), there was a traffic accident involving a bus transporting a group of 12 Russian tourists to the airport. According to preliminary data provided by the Road police, the driver lost control of the bus, crossed the dividing line and, went into the oncoming lane, rolled over. As a result of the accident, 9 Russian citizens were injured, "- the Russian Consulate General in Antalya reports.

All victims were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

"The condition of three Russians, including two minor children, is assessed as moderate. They remain under the supervision of doctors. An employee of the consulate general went to the scene and to medical institutions to clarify the situation and the condition of the victims. The driver of the vehicle was detained by law enforcement agencies pending clarification of the circumstances of the incident," - notes the Russian diplomatic mission.