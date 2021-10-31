Erdogan meets with Macron

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The talks between Erdogan and Macron, held in Rome, lasted about 50 minutes without the presence of the media.

Relations between France and Turkey in recent years have experienced a deep crisis amid disagreements over Macron's attitude to Islam, Ankara's gas exploration in the Mediterranean, different positions on the civil war in Libya and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier today, Erdogan met with US President Joe Biden. The Turkish President spoke with the latter for 1 hour and 10 minutes.