India and Azerbaijan are the main clients of the Israeli military-industrial complex

India is becoming the main purchaser of Israeli weapons. Israel and India have agreed to set up a working group to develop a 10-year cooperation plan to identify new areas of defense cooperation.

Israel has supplied missiles, drones and other weapons systems to India in the past few years, making India one of the largest clients of the Israeli military-industrial complex.

Israel's arms export to India over the past four years has become a record and amounted to 3% of the global turnover. Israel has become the 8th arms exporter in the world.

After India (45%), the main purchaser of weapons from Israel is Azerbaijan (17%). In third place is Vietnam (8.5%). Arms sales to India are over $ 1 billion annually.