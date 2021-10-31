Conor McGregor returns to sports

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor announced his imminent return to professional sports. The 33-year-old Irish fighter announced his decision via Instagram, where he posted a training video. It shows how Conor is confidently moving on his feet and practicing punches.

“Thank you to all my doctors and my team for getting me this far so soon after surgery. There is work to be done.. Expect the greatest comeback in sports history,” McGregor wrote.

In July, during a fight with American Dustin Porte, he broke his leg, after which he underwent surgery.

McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight divisions.