Lavrov explained Putin's remote presence at the G20 summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there is no connection between vaccination and the online presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

"With regard to vaccines and the physical presence (of the President of the Russian Federation - ed.), I do not see any connection. Many leaders today in their speeches supported what President Putin said about vaccines," the minister told reporters after the G20 summit in response to a question about why Putin, despite being vaccinated, did not come to Rome.

This is the second time Putin is speaking at summits remotely. His press secretary Dmitry Peskoy explained this format of the president's participation by the epidemiological situation.