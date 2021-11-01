Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to Azerbaijan

In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in Kazakhstan dated September 21, 2021, regular flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be resumed, according to Kazinform.

According to the information, starting from November 7, 2021, Air Astana plans to start operating flights on the Almaty-Baku route with a frequency of two flights a week on Thursdays and Sundays on an Embraer Е190-Е2.

"A further increase in flights to Azerbaijan will depend on the epidemiological situation, decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission and decisions of the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan," the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan said.

The Committee stressed that the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the published schedule on the airlines' website.