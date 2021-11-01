Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan

The leader of the Afghan National Resistance Front, which opposes the Taliban (banned in Russia), Ahmad Massoud is currently in Tajikistan, Spokesman, Deputy Government of the province of Panjshir Kabir Wasik said on Monday.

"Ahmad Massoud is currently in Tajikistan, but sometimes he visits Afghanistan to meet with resistance units in the country’s regions," TASS cited Wasik as saying..

According to the spokesman, the resistance front’s leader is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban. "Massoud strives to convince the region’s countries and the entire global community to fight the Taliban. He travels to different states in order to draw attention [to the National Resistance Front] and gain support," the spokesman for the Afghan resistance front said.

Deputy Governor of Panjshir pointed out that the national resistance maintained good relations with Tajikistan, which "had been providing substantial assistance to the Afghan people in the fight against the Taliban."