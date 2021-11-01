Georgia reports 2,141 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,141 new cases of coronavirus, 5,081 recoveries and 44 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Overall 45,674 people remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

Overall, 19,886 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 12,025 of the 19,886 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,861 were PCR tests.

The country has had 721,388 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.94 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

A total of 665,599 of the 680,182 patients have recovered, while 10,089 have died from the virus.

A total of 6,575 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,605 of the 6,575 patients are in critical condition. 336 of the 1,605 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

38,008 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 36,891 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

Overall, 1,036,464 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, while 940,546 people have been fully vaccinated.