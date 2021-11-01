44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 36th day, November 1, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the thirty-sixth day of the war, November 1, Armenia continued shelling the front-line and border settlements of Azerbaijan. Tehran revealed the essence of the "Iranian settlement plan", which requires the mandatory withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces from Azerbaijan. Footage of the elimination of the reinforcements of the invaders with ammunition was published.

The invaders of Karabakh and Zangezur rejected the demand of Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops from Azerbaijani soil. The Armenian opposition began to demand that Yerevan cut ties with Moscow. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed fake news about the downed Azerbaijani helicopters.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had already admitted the defeat of the Armenian occupation forces, stressing that the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani regions should be completed as soon as possible. The invaders reported that 100 thousand people have left the occupation zone since the end of September - twice as many as lived there before. The invaders began to abandon their weapons on the battlefield even in the border areas.



In the evening, world famous photographer Reza Deghati shared photos of the Khudaferin Bridges on his official Instagram. At the same time, footage of the liquidation of the Armenian MLRS "Grad", which fired at Azerbaijani positions in the Zangilan region, as well as the invaders' manpower, was published.

The Russian Embassy in Armenia has denied fake news about the death of Russian border guards.



Late in the evening, footage of the use of the Azerbaijani liberation army Su-25 for bombing the positions of the occupiers near Khojavend was published.



Thus, on the thirty-sixth day of the war, the occupying forces of Armenia weakened attacks on the civilian Azerbaijani population - the active advance of the liberation army of Azerbaijan to the north, to Lachin, Shusha and Khojavend, forced them to transfer part of the troops from the fortified Aghdam region to the west. At the same time, the war was already de facto lost by Armenia.