Biden names the best way to return JCPOA

U.S. President Joe Biden said said that a return to the nuclear deal would depend on Iran's actions, as well as pressure from U.S. allies.

Biden had a meeting with the leaders of the three Western European Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) members, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, on Iran's nuclear operations, which, according to the leaders, represent a threat to international security.

Speaking at the press conference on the results of the G20 in Rome, the U.S. President noted that such pressure could include economic leverage for Iran to pay the economic price for refusing to return to the deal.

“We came together to reiterate our shared belief that diplomacy is the best way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and discussed how best to encourage Iran to resume serious good faith negotiations," Biden said at the press conference, per the report.

In the joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders expressed their “determination to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.” The leaders shared “our grave and growing concern” that Iran “has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps” after it halted negotiations on a return to the JCPOA.