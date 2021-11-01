Afghan resistance bracing to resume fight against Taliban

The National Resistance Front as an opposition force to the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan is gearing up to resume its fight against the radicals, spokesman for the resistance groups, ex-Deputy Governor of the Northern Afghan Province of Panjshir Kabir Wasiq told TASS on Monday.

"The Taliban militants are, indeed, controlling government institutions in Panjshir and the province’s roads. However, units of resistance fighters are being set up in high-mountainous terrain and other separate districts of the Panjshir Gorge, and they will soon resume fighting against Taliban terrorist groups," the spokesman said.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.