Georgia's opposition changes date for its rally in Tbilisi

The United National Movement (UNM) opposition party has changed the date for a large rally in central Tbilisi this week to protest the results of the recent municipal elections.

The rally will be held on November 6 instead of the initially stated November 7, given that on the same date in 2007, a series of anti UNM-government protests took place across Georgia and ended with protesters being dispersed by police with tear gas and water cannon.

A total of 508 people were hospitalized as a result of riot police dispersing thousands of protesters in various parts of the capital of Tbilisi.

The same day, riot police raided Tbilisi-based Imedi TV while the news program was live on air.

Police officers in masks and carrying assault rifles were seen sealing off the office, Agenda.ge reported.

The UNM and other parties claim that the municipal election results were fabricated by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

They have announced rallies in the cities of Batumi, Kutaisi, and Zugdidi starting tomorrow, in addition to a large demonstration in Tbilisi on Saturday.