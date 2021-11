Average price of Russia’s Urals oil rose doubled in October, reaching $81.49 per barrel.



According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Finance, in October 2020 it was $40.53 per barrel.



The average cost of Urals in January-October 2021 was $67.51 per barrel, in January-October 2020 its price was $40.81 per barrel, according to TASS.