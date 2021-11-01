Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 3 days

Russia has registered 40,402 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,554,192 cases. The country has been detecting more than 40,000 daily infections for three days in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.47%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,250 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,866 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,504 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 802 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 798 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 932,773 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 7,103 in the past 24 hours compared to 7,603 a day before to 1,824,494.

The coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.39%, the latest figures indicate.

Ninety-six coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-four a day before, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 31,438 (1.72% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 5,257 in the past day, totaling 1,599,004. Currently, 194,052 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,155 compared to 1,158 the day before. In all, 239,693 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 96 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 85 - in St. Petersburg, 47 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 40 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 37 - in Bashkortostan, and 35 fatalities were recorded in the Stavropol Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 23,187. In all, 7,381,726 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has decreased to the level of 86.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 5,257 patients were discharged in Moscow, 2,238 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,095 patients - in St. Petersburg, 780 patients - in the Samara Region, 699 patients were discharged in the Republic of Crimea, and 658 patients were discharged in Bashkortostan.