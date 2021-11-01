Kremlin: Russia expects to continue contacts with U.S. on cybersecurity

Moscow expects to continue contacts with Washington on cybersecurity, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have already said that in the follow-up of the Geneva spirit, a whole series of Russian-American consultations on cybersecurity has been held. Naturally, these contacts are being held in the closed format. This is not the sphere where publicity helps achieve the results that Moscow and Washington would like to see. We expect these contacts to continue," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said at a briefing for foreign journalists in mid-October in response to a question by a TASS correspondent that the United States had handed over to Russia specific information with regard to ransomware gangs which, according to Washington, operated from Russian territory and was now expecting further steps from Moscow.

A high-ranking representative of the U.S. administration earlier said that Russia had already made certain steps in response to US signals concerning the ransomware gangs allegedly acting from its territory and the U.S. expected this process to continue.