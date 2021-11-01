U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday morning.

The President took the test independently of press secretary Jen Psaki's positive result, which she disclosed in a statement Sunday afternoon. The test was required for entry into the United Kingdom, where Biden is en route for the United Nations Climate Summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Psaki said on Sunday she last saw Biden five days before, "when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks."

The White House announced Thursday that Psaki would no longer join Biden on his trip abroad "for at least the first few days," citing a family emergency. White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre instead traveled with the President.

It's unlikely Psaki could have infected Biden with Covid-19, several physicians told CNN on Sunday.