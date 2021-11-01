Kremlin: Sputnik Light can be used for immunization, booster shots

The Sputnik Light jab can be used for vaccination against coronavirus and for booster shots, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Sputnik Light is used and can be used both for basic vaccination and for revaccination. These two vaccines are certified and used in our country as well as in many countries worldwide," the Kremlin official said.

He noted that "these two vaccines that were greenlighted in the Russian Federation, have received authorization in many countries and are successfully being used there."

"These are two different vaccines with their effectiveness having been absolutely proven and not only in our country but also in many countries worldwide. Both Sputnik V and [Sputnik] Light have different performance levels in different age categories but this percentage of effectiveness is high and it is in many respects higher than those of foreign-made vaccines," Putin’s press secretary explained.