Erdogan: Turkey to continue anti-terror cross-border operations

Turkey will conduct anti-terror cross-border operations 'whenever necessary," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"There is no stepping back from it," he said in response to a question on a return flight from the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rome, Italy.

He called on NATO ally U.S. that it "should not support terrorist organizations," Anadolu Agency reported.

On his meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20, Erdogan said they discussed the procurement of F-16 fighter jets.

"I didn't witness any negative approach," he said of the meeting held on Sunday, adding that he hopes to conclude the "sensitive issue."