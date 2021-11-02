Georgia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has delivered a speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the United Kingdom, touching on ‘critical importance’ of COP26 for Georgia.

"In that spirit, Georgia has committed by 2030 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by more than half compared to its 1990 levels, and to deepen the understanding of its adaptive capacity to climate change through international partnerships", the Georgian PM said in his speech.

He further underscored that the government of Georgia has 'a development plan with a clear vision for 2030 that aligns perfectly with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development'.

PM also noted that Georgia will diversify its renewable energy sector, expand the share of wind and solar segments in its energy market, transform the country's urban mobility, develop low-carbon approaches in the construction, industrial, and waste sectors, advance climate-smart technologies and services and increase the carbon-capturing capacity of Georgia's magnificent forests.