Gas crisis did not change Denmark's negative attitude towards Nord Stream 2

The Danish government opposes the launch of Nord Stream 2, despite the energy crisis in Europe and the previously issued building permit, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow.

"The Danish government continues to oppose Nord Stream 2. The situation on the energy markets in this regard has not changed our position. Yes, we gave permission for its construction in due time, but it was a technical moment, our position was always obvious," she said.